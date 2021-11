Wexford AONTU Councillor Jim Codd says regardless of the covid situation in our hospitals we have a profound shortage of beds.

Councillor Codd points out that in 2001 we had 22,500 beds in the hospital system.

Today we have only 14, 200.

Councillor Codd says there was a cronic shortage of beds ever before covid and the Government needs to do something about it.

The local Councillor says he speaks to people every day who are worried about getting sick and no hospital beds beds to treat them.

