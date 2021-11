3,726 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening – the highest figure since January 14th.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 695 per 100,000 people, which is up 18 per cent on last week.

493 Covid patients are in hospital, with 90 in intensive care.

The Dáil has been debating the extension of emergency Government Covid powers this evening, which includes mask wearing.

