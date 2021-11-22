Covid highlights shortage of substitute teachers in Wexford.

A primary school principle in Wexford is calling for air purification systems for schools.

Vicky Barron form CBS primary says the current grant system for the purchase of these expensive pieces of technology is unworkable because of the bureaucracy involved.

2.4% of primary school children tested for covid 19 across Wexford were found to be positive in a two week period up to 16th this month.

Up to seven teachers have been on sick leave due to covid and here is a shortage of substitute teachers to cover sick leave.

It means that children with extra needs are falling victim as a result.

