Domestic violence victims spending up to 6 months looking for new homes

An emergency service that provides housing for women and children escaping domestic abuse says there’s nowhere for them to go.

The Wexford Women’s Refuge say their service is only supposed to be short term but families are spending up to 6 months trying to find suitable accommodation so they can relocate.

Yesterday marked the start of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence which is looking to highlight the issues that women face on a daily basis.

Speaking to South East Radio, Pauline Ennis from the Refuge says the current accommodation crisis is having a hugely devastating impact on service users.

“We’re working and supporting women who have been in the refuge and when it’s time for them to move on, there’s absolutely no where for them to go.

“This is really distressing for the women and lately we’re seeing that the children are getting frustrated as well.

“They’re asking, ‘how will Santy know where we are at Christmas and why can’t we bring our friends around for birthday parties.”

