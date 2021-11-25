Duncormick landmark Sammy Sinnott’s sold at auction for €257,000

A well known pub in County Wexford has been sold at auction today for over €250,000.

Sinnott’s Pub in Duncormick, locally known as Sammy’s, went under the hammer today after being in the Sinnott family for over 230 years.

The sale was prompted following the death of legendary owner John ‘Sammy’ Sinnott who passed away in January aged 91.

The establishment was the subject of 30 bids at the auction held by Kehoe and Associates today, eventually going for €257,000 or 55% over the reserve price.

It’s believed the new owners intend to keep the building in the hospitality trade.

