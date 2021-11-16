Employee at Rosslare Euro port faces charging of drug trafficking.

Gardai in Wexford believe they have seriously twarted the efforts of drug smuggling in to Rosslare Euro Port after last weeks seizure of 2.8 million euro worth of cocaine.

Four people were arrested including an employee at Rosslare Port who is suspected of assisting the gang in trafficking drugs in to the Country.

Gardai became suspicious when a container was left unattended at the port after arriving from Dunkirk.

A man known to Gardai was later arrested at the scene after attempting to collect the container.

All four are expected to appear in court at a later date.

