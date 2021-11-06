Enniscorthy group receives top commendation from UN on climate change

The way we build homes in County Wexford could be a way forward in tackling construction emissions.

That’s the view of local councillor Barbara Anne Murphy after a top Wexford Alliance was recognised by the UN as part of the recent Cop26 meetings.

The High-Performance Building Alliance based in Enniscorthy, was designated as a UN Centre of Excellence, at a prestigious virtual event at the Climate Change conference.

The HPBA is the first provider of NZEB social housing in the country and the first Education and Training Board to provide NZEB training nationally

Councillor Murphy, who also serves as the chair of the Alliance says NZEB houses are multifaceted in the way they help the environment.

“These houses will help tackle fuel poverty which means you won’t have to be buying your fuel if you’re not burning it in your house.

“Buildings contribute hugely to emissions into the atmosphere and we need to reduce those going forward.

“So it’s really important that we do that and this designation is a great achievement for Enniscorthy and County Wexford.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email