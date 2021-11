Gardai have recorded less than 25 drink spiking incidents so far this year.

That compared to 10 such cases in 2020.

Officers say they’re also yet to confirm a single case of injection spiking, despite recent complaints.

It’s after a number of women took to social media detailing puncture marks they received on nights out that left them feeling disorientated.

