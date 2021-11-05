Full Garda service in Gorey this weekend despite phone issue at station

Gorey Gardai are reassuring the public that it will be business as usual over the weekend despite problems with their telephone system.

Hardware problems were discovered at the station over the last few days and a new system will be established early next week.

Any calls made to the Gorey station will be diverted to Enniscorthy who will aim to deal with any queries or emergencies.

You can contact Enniscorthy Gardai on 053 924 2580.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis from Gorey Gardai explained the situation to South East Radio.

“There’s a problem with the hardware for the phone system in Gorey and in the interim, calls made to Gorey will be diverted to Enniscorthy.

“Officers there will take down the details and pass it to our colleagues in Gorey.

“It’s expected that this will be the case until early next week when there is a new system installed.”

