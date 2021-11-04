Further expansion at Rosslare with addition of new ferry service

There’s been another expansion of freight services at Rosslare Europort.

Brittany Ferries will begin a new weekly sailing from Rosslare to Le Havre in France from next Friday the 12th of November.

It will be operated by the company’s freight only “Cotentin” vessel with the capacity for 120 freight units and 120 cabins.

Thirty direct Ro-Ro services will now operate between Rosslare and Europe.

This latest development strengthens the partnership between Rosslare Europort and Brittany Ferries adding to the companies existing sailings between Rosslare and Bilbao and Rosslare and Cherbourg.

General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr says this is cementing Rosslare’s status as Ireland’s Number one port for direct Ro-Ro services to Europe.

