Gardaí are seeking assistance in locating the whereabouts of 61-year-old Ailish Fitzmaurice.

She was last seen at approximately 11:30am on Friday in the Brittas Bay area of Co Wicklow.

Ailish is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on (0402) 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.

