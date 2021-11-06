Gardai appeal for information following fatal crash in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a fatal road crash which killed a man in his twenties yesterday.

The man has been named locally as 20 year old Martin Burke from Urlingford who died following a collision in Freshford in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers are asking any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste between 2.45am and 3a.m. to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Tributes have been paid to the young man by his local GAA club Emeralds who they was was a “key member on all teams a underage from u6s to u19.”

