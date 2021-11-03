Gardai appeal for information on missing Wexford man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Martin Donohoe from Wexford Town.

The 29 year old originally from Monageer has been missing since Tuesday, 26th, October and officers say they are concerned for his well being.

He is described as being 6 feet 1 in height, of slim build and with dark short hair. When last seen, Martin was wearing labourer workwear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email