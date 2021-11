There has been a broad welcome for sale of the old Harbour View Hotel in Rosslare for a price tag in the region of €580,000.

Independent Councilor Ger Carty say it’s good news for the area with the new owners intending on reopening the facility.

The Old Harbour Hotel has been closed for around ten years.

It’s believed the new owners are in the Hospitality industry.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email