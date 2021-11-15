Health care system across Wexford near breaking point.

Independent Councillor and paramedic Ger Carty says the health service is heading for breaking point because of the number of covid 19 cases and the only way back is to reduce our social interaction.

There are no ICU or general beds available in Wexford General Hospital, while three people are being treated for Covid in ICU.

Councillor Carty made his comments on morning Mix.

He said the situation facing hospital staff is very serious.

Councillor Carty is critical of recent relaxing of covid restrictions by the Government, in Particular he cited the opening of nightclubs and the gathering of 50,000 people in Aviva Stadium last week.

According to Ger Carty that decision by the Government did not take in to account the pressure that was already being experienced by health care workers.

