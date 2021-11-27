Hospital cases falling as chemist calls for vaccine changes to take on Omicron

The numbers in hospital with the virus have fallen for the fifth straight day.

There are now 536 people in hospital, lowest levels we’ve seen in more than two weeks.

There are 118 covid 19 patients in the ICU.

3 fewer cases of Covid 19 have been recorded locally at Wexford General Hospital with 14 cases on site. 3 of those are in intensive care.

A local chemist is calling on the science community worldwide to pull together and stop this variant in it’s tracks.

Speaking to South East Radio, Leonie Grant of Grant’s Pharmacy says the good news is that we already have a baseline in terms of new vaccines.

She says the current jabs can be adapted quickly to fight any new variant.

“With our mRNA vaccines, they can be changed and modified in response to the mutations in the virus.

“We always knew that this virus was going to change, we know there’s been different variants along the way.

“I suppose it’s up to the science community to react to these mutations and try and tweak the upcoming vaccines in response to this variant.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email