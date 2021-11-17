HSE needs more creativity and speed in appointing dietician for Wexford – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said that recruiters must “just get on” with installing a full time dietician to serve young people in County Wexford.

Michael Martin was responding to a question from Wexford TD Verona Murphy who says the exponential increase in anorexia diagnoses in Wexford is concerning.

A vacancy for a dietician in Wexford has been advertised through the National Panel but to date no candidates have accepted the post,

Deputy Murphy says she believes this is down to the part time nature of the advertised position.

The Taoiseach says the HSE needs to be creative and speed up appointments like this one.

“I will engage with the HSE in relation to (the position) and I think the recruitment processes need to be accelerated.

“The HSE has recruited about 11,000 people in the last close to 24 months, that’s a lot of people recruited.

“I think a bit of creativity here is needed. It’s funded just get on with it and get it done in some shape or form.”

