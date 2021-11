The Taoiseach and US President Joe Biden have met on the margins of the Cop26 summit.

Micheál Martin said President Biden reaffirmed his support for the Good Friday Agreement during their encounter in Glasgow.

More than 100 world leaders have been meeting at the start of a two week summit aimed at producing agreed policies to combat climate change.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said tough decisions lie ahead not alone for Ireland but for every country in the world

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email