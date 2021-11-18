Irish Cancer Society call for more volunteer drivers in North Wexford

The Irish Cancer Society are looking for volunteers in North Wexford to help drive cancer patients to hospital appointments.

Last year, the Volunteer Driver Service provided 359 journeys for cancer patients in Wexford and just under 12,000 journeys throughout Ireland.

The society are particularly looking for drivers in the North Wexford area and volunteers receive a sum of money to pay for their fuel costs, road tolls and food

Kevin Lawlor is a volunteer driver from the Enniscorthy area, he says it feels good to help out those in need.

“It’s very rewarding to lift the burden of transport on these patients.

“They’re going through enough and there’s enough pressure on them already so what we do is we alleviate that pressure in terms of transport.

“They’re free not to worry about how they’re going to get to the hospital so it’s a very worthwhile volunteering role.”

