Independent Councillor for Enniscorthy Jackser Owens is calling for the test Centre to be re-opened to ease the pressure on the test centre in Wexford.

Councillor Owens says even with the vaccine he felt he had a cold and did an antigen test which showed positive.

He then went to the test centre in Wexford and had the result confirmed.

He says the HSE needs to act now.

