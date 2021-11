Failings due to managerial oversight led to people getting sick from drinking contaminated water in Gorey earlier this year

That’s the view of the Water Advisory Body who are critical of the lack of operational control and responsiveness at Gorey Water Treatment Plant

Spokesman Paul McGowan says the situation was not acted on for a period of days during the month of August which led to consumers complaining of feeling unwell and problems with their water supply

