Lack of substitute teachers could lead to a return to online learning

Schools in Wexford say they are finding it difficult to find substitutes to replace teachers that may be out of work due to Covid 19.

There are concerns that full time online learning may need to be reimplemented with virus levels so high right around the country.

Local councillor Mary Farrell sits on the board of a number of schools in the county.

She says parents, students and teachers are all facing a very tough time right now.

“There are schools that are facing a crisis situation because trying to get a substitute is nigh on impossible.

“We’re going to be going back to a situation where children and classes are sent home to go back to online learning.

“No one wants that. Parents aren’t prepared for that because they’re back to work.

“They might get a call at 9 o’clock in the morning to say ‘we’re sorry we can’t get a sub, you’re going to have to stay at home.

“It’s a crazy situation to be in at the moment.”

