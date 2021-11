The owner of one of County Wexford’s best known restaurants is retiring

Kieran Hearne of the Lobster Pot in Carne in the south eastern corner of the county is exiting the business after thirty seven years

But the award winning restaurant is not closing and according to Kieran Hearne the new owners will carry on the business

They are a couple of chefs who have vast experience in the catering area and will take over in the new year

