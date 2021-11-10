Local community in Kilkenny struggling to come to terms with teen’s death

A 13-year-old boy who died following a tragic hurling accident in Co Killkenny, has been described as a ‘wonderful kid who was an up-and-coming hurler’.

Harry Byrne died after being hit by a sliotar at St Kieran’s College yesterday afternoon.

The teenager had recently tried out for the county’s development squad and also played soccer.

Local councillor Denis Hynes, says the community is struggling to come to terms with Harry’s death.

“Harry was a wonderful kid who was so energetic and came from a wonderful family.

“It’s hard to understand it and make sense of it and it’s hard for all the kids that know him that went to Kieran’s College or the other local schools.

“He was well known and well liked and it’s an awful awful tragedy.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email