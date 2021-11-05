Local Property Tax deadline moved to next Wednesday

Homeowners across Co.Wexford are being advised to complete their property tax return before next Wednesday.

Revenue has extended the original deadline to 5pm on the 10th of November.

Charlie Weston Personal Finance editor with the Irish Independent has urged people not to panic ahead of the deadline

He spoke to Jim Kealy on South East Radio’s Morning Mix and says officials won’t penalize anyone if they are slightly too late with their submissions.

“They just want to get this tax in, they’re not going to say to you ‘Oh we’re penalizing you because you were four days late.

“There is a bit of time here and they’ve already shown some flexibility so there’s no need to worry here.”

