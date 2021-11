More water trouble is expected for parts of Wexford Town this weekend.

Mains flushing is taking place today with supply disruptions in the Townparks, Carricklawns, Hill Street and Wygram areas until 6pm which may affect supply and pressure and cause discolouration to the water.

Flushing will also take place tomorrow in the Pinewood, Clonard Village and Mansfield drive areas.

This all comes as a boil water notice remains in place for residents in the Wexford Town area for the foreseeable future.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email