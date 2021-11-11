Major overhaul for Enniscorthy’s water network planned by Irish Water

Irish Water and Wexford County Council say they are going to undertake a major overhaul of the water system in Enniscorthy.

The utility has started works to replace 1,650 metres of problematic water mains in the town.

Irish Water say they will replace the mains on Rectory Road, which will make a significant difference to the security of supply.

Separate works are also taking place between Spring Hill and Vinegar Hill, on Cluain Dara and Esmonde Roads.

As a result, road closures will affect these areas until Friday the 26th of November.

Local Fine Gael councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan says while the traffic disruption is less than ideal, the works are a positive move forward.

“Where there’s works, they always cause slowdowns and problems but look we have to break eggs to make a cake as the saying goes.

“Hopefully people will take this on board and add a little more time to their journeys.

“This is a good news story, it’s about the big picture and that’s what we want to see in Enniscorthy.”

