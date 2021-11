A man and a woman are due to appear in court today following a major drugs seizure in Enniscorthy this week.

€118,000’s worth of narcotics was seized following two searches in the town yesterday.

The two, both in their 40s, were arrested on Thursday and are expected in a special sitting of the District Court this evening or tonight.

The couple who are from the Bellefield area of Enniscorthy, were being held under the Misuse of Drugs act.

