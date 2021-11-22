More resources needed for weight related issues – Murphy

A new Irish-researched obesity drug has been hailed as a major breakthrough.

Some of those who used the medicine in a trial lost almost two stone over 6 months.

More than 700 people in 10 countries, including Ireland, took part in the study.

Meanwhile Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy is calling for a paediatric dietician to be appointed full time in County Wexford where there currently is none

The county is only allocated the services of a dietician on a part time basis and Deputy Murphy is calling for this to be increased to full time

