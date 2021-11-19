More resources will help to shorten PCR result times – Browne

Junior Justice Minister James Browne says extra resources are being put in to speeding PCR test results.

It’s after criticism from Labour’s spokesperson on health Duncan Smith who says the delay in getting a PCR test and results is far too long.

One of the reasons given for the delays is the new guidelines which means anyone living in the same household as someone with Covid now has to restrict their movements for at least five days.

Deputy Smith says he had to wait three and a half days for a result.

In Wexford the average waiting time for results is a day and a half.

Minister Browne says more resources are being put in to improving the turnaround time so as to reduce disruption to peoples lives.

