Nearly 6,000 HSE staff aren’t at work due to Covid related leave

Almost 6,000 HSE staff are absent from work due to Covid-19.

The Executive says it’s a big concern for the health service, and they haven’t seen this level of absence since late January.

Chief executive Paul Reid has said it’s obvious people are responding to new restrictions on working from home and advice to cut social contacts.

Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry says the situation is tough on the already exhausted staff.

“The whole healthcare system is under significant strain at the minute with limited capacity despite the extra surge capacity that we’ve been trying to put in.

“Almost 6,000 staff are now absent on Covid related leave which is placing an additional strain on the already exhausted workforce.”

