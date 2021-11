County Carlow has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate is 1,887 cases per 100,000 people.

The neighbouring county of Wicklow has the lowest rate in the country at 967 per 100,000 of its population about half the rate in Carlow

Wexford has the fourth lowest rate in the country at 1,056 per 100,000 of the population here

The national average rate is 1,310.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email