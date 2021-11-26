New Ross ready to embrace its Norman history

New Ross Town and District is gearing up to embrace its Norman Heritage like never before

Ambitious plans are well advanced to bring to life the Norman origins of the area from Bannow Bay to the Hook to the town itself

Chairman of New Ross Municipal District Council Pat Barden says this new Norman Way will bring to life the towns unique history

Developments include the Norman Visitor Centre on the quay, the creation of the stepped garden on High Hill linking to St Mary’s Church and the opening of the first stage of the greenway

