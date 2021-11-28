No serious illness found in South African patients with Omicron variant

A South African GP says patients, who tested positive for the Omicron variant, have largely been presenting with mild symptoms.
Dr Angelique Coetzee, says she suspected a new Covid variant might be a possibility, when she started to see patients with mild flu-like symptoms such as tiredness, also testing positive for Covid-19.
New travel restrictions were brought in for countries in southern Africa, after the WHO declared a new variant of concern, which had emerged from the region.
Dr Coetzee is a chair of the South African Medical Association and a practicing GP based in the Pretoria area of the country.
Speaking on Newstalk, she says none of her patients with Omicron have been seriously ill so far.