North Wexford farm awarded two medals at World Steak Challenge

A Wexford based farm is celebrating this weekend after picking up two medals at the World Steak Challenge.

Redmond Farm which is based in Craanford were awarded a Silver medal for their grass fed rib eye and a bronze medal for their fillet steak.

Overall, Ireland came home with a record-breaking haul of 46 gold medals in the 2021 edition of the challenge.

Paul Finnegan from Redmond Farm says sustainability is a big reason why people love their beef.

“You’re going up against hundreds of producers for all over the world so it’s very exciting to have won again.

“What we have is all grass fed beef and it’s only travelling a very short distance, from Craanford to Gorey, so from a sustainability perspective as well it’s a great product.”

