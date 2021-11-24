Objections from other family members lead to Andrew McGinley’s RTE cancellation

RTE says it received representations from other family members in relation to Andrew McGinley’s planned appearance on the Late Late Show.

The grieving father was due on the show in October, but was dropped from the line-up at the last minute.

His three children – Conor, Daragh and Carla – were killed by their mother at their home in Newcastle in Dublin in 2020.

RTE initially said there were a number of objections from people who said it would be upsetting, and today in a statement it suggests it received representations from “other family members”.

Andrew McGinley says he was scheduled to appear on the show to launch a number of fundraising initiatives.

“I got a brief email back from the Late Late Show and they talk about how they want to avoid upset and grief to the people who wrote in.

“Listen, it’s not about me, it was never about me. It’s about the kids and that’s what it should be about.”

