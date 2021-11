Pettits Supervalu are asking customers to be aware of a scam doing the rounds claiming to be from the company.

A fake Supervalu account is messaging people to tell them they have won a special competition.

Pettits say they are not connected to the account and are asking patrons not to click any links that are sent as they are fraudulent.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email