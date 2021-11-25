Pfizer Covid vaccine approved for 5-11 year olds by EU regulators

The Pfizer Covid vaccine has been cleared for use among 5 to 11 year olds by EU regulators.

The European Medicines Agency says young children can be given a reduced dose.

The HSE says it plans to mobilise the roll out of the vaccine to children but expects the first doses won’t arrive until the end of the year.

NPHET has been meeting to consider the latest data on the spread of Covid-19.

Health officials are also considering whether to expand the requirement for mask wearing to include primary school students.

It’s not expected more widespread restrictions will be recommended today – with officials likely to monitor the situation over the coming weeks.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email