The HSE admits hospitals are coping differently nationwide with the high rise in covid cases and other illnesses.

520 patients are in hospital with the virus this evening and 83 are in ICU while 3,578 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today

14 are Wexford General Hospital with the virus of which two are in intensive care

Over 3,000 daily cases of covid have been reported for the past week.

