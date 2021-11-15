Rising covid numbers causing concern across Irish society

The Department of Health has this evening reported 4,570 further cases of Covid-19.

The number of confirmed infections here has now surpassed half a million.

622 people are in hospital with the virus – an increase of 40 on yesterday.

117 people are being treated in intensive care, up 11 three of them are In Wexford General Hospital

The cabinet sub-committee will consider NPHET recommendations on the wider use of covid certs and advice on working from home.

Proposals for the further use of antigen tests will also be discussed – and how to make them more affordable.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says despite pressure on hospitals, the country’s in a different position to last year

