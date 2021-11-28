Rosslare Europort records one of the busiest days in history this month

Rosslare Europort are celebrating after recording one of their busiest days in history this month.

Saturday 13th of November saw almost 1,000 units of freight travel through the ferry hub according to the port’s General Manager Glenn Carr.

The increase has been put down to the successful transfer of hauliers going from using the landbridge over the UK to using services that are travelling directly to the continent.

There are now 30 weekly services operating to and from Rosslare and the continent, compared to just three or so pre-Brexit.

Speaking to South East Radio, Glenn Carr says 2021 is looking like a hugely successful year for Rosslare despite the many challenges this year.

“Rosslare Europort is now the number one Roll On Roll Off port for direct services to Europe and that’s getting reflected in our figures.

“The year to date has seen the continental freight up nearly 400% and all going really well.

“It’s still early days yet although we’re ten months into Brexit at this stage but the future is looking very bright at the port.”

