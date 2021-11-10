Rosslare Port app looking to capitalise on increased traffic in the area

A new app is looking to bring awareness to the wonderful tourist attractions in the Rosslare area.

The app, released as part of the Ports, Past and Present project focuses on the Rosslare Europort in an attempt to capitalise on the rise in passing traffic.

The ‘Welcome to Rosslare’ section of the Port Places app details the rich heritage of the port and the surrounding area.

Wexford project officer Catherine Agnew says this will hopefully be the first of many.

“Rosslare is the first port that we’re trialing with the app and getting the information in place there.

“We hope to have a very broad view of the Rosslare Harbour village, the port itself and the surrounding area to attract visitors to spend more time near the port rather than just passing through.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email