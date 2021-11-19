Rosslare Strand landowners called on to assist in missing man search

Gardai are asking landowners in the Rosslare Strand area to assist them in the search for a missing Wexford man.

52 year old Joe Delaney has been missing from Wexford Town since last Sunday.

Officers are asking residents in the Rosslare area to check their land for any sign of Joe who may be in serious trouble after he discharged himself from Wexford General Hospital.

Searches will continue over the weekend and will include members of the Gardai, Coastguard, RNLI and Civil Defense.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

