Scheduled surgeries cancelled at Wexford General after Covid rise

All scheduled and elective surgeries have been cancelled at Wexford General Hospital from Monday.

In a statement last night, the hospital said this was due to the rising cases of Covid 19 in the community.

There are 11 cases of the virus on site, that’s 2 fewer than yesterday but there remains 4 of those cases in Intensive Care.

Management have said that the emergency department has sustained extremely high demand over the last number of weeks due to non-Covid and Covid positive patients.

They are also asking patients to consider their care options and seek help from their GPs before attending the emergency department.

Officials have apologized for the inconvenience caused and say patients who need urgent care will still be prioritized.

