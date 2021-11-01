SER Sports Hour 30th & 31st October with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you reaction as the Shelmaliers and St Martins booked their places in the semi finals of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Football Championship.

Shels men Eoghan Nolan and Padraig O’Leary joined us to discuss their win over Glynn Barntown while Ciara Lyng of the Piercestown side looked ahead to the next round after getting past Kilanerin following extra time.

We also looked back at the First Division season in the LOI with Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan.

He chatted about their 4-2 win over Bray Wanderers and the progress made since the mid season break.

On Sunday we found out that Gusserane O’Rahilies and Halfway House Bunclody joined the final four of the SFC.

Veteran Kenneth Cahill discussed his side’s mix of youth and experience and goal hero Cathal Doyle and Eoin Kelly were in a jubilant mood following their win over defending champions Starlights.

Donal Howlin came on to chat sport in school and why gaelic games has helped some kids to get through the last two years.

