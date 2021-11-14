SER Sports Hour Saturday 13th November with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the reaction as Shelmaliers made it 4 in a row in the Bodibro Senior Ladies Football championship.

They were too good for Clonee and we heard what the last title means for manager Pat Quill, captain Kellie Kearney and talisman Leona Tector who has 19 senior medals in her back pocket.

We also caught up with the successful Kilanerin ladies who were crowned Intermediate champions.

The experience of Meabh Hughes and Aoife Waters paid off hugely as they head for the senior ranks in 2022.

We found out the latest with the Enniscorthy Basketball team from coaches Pat Morris and Neil Donovan.

They joined us to discuss get back on the court after lockdown and why they’re hoping to expand right around the county.

And football analyst Noel Holohan joined us to look back on Sarsfields relegation win, Clongeen’s Intermediate A title success and discuss the Senior County Final between Shelmaliers and Gusserane O’Rahillys.

Don’t forget we’ll have live coverage of the Senior and Intermediate finals on your local radio station with our coverage starting at 12:15.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Pat Quill following Shelmaliers Senior Football success:

Kellie Kearney after leading Shels to another county title victory and their plans for Leinster:

Leona Tector on her two goals and her 19th senior county medal in football:

Pat Morris and Neil Donovan from the Enniscorthy Basketball Club:

Noel Holohan on the Senior Mens county final and a round up of the GAA action so far:

