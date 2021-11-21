SER Sports Hour Saturday 20th November with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from the successful Oulart The Ballagh senior camogie stars as they were once again crowned champions for 2021.

Manager Colin Sunderland, captain Stacey Kehoe and hattrick heroine Una Leacy looked back on their win.

Kilrush also booked their spot in next year’s senior championship with a win in the Intermediate decider over Oylegate Glenbrien.

Captain Mairead Sheehan and player of the match Mag Byrne discussed what this win meant for them.

We looked ahead to the FAI Women’s Cup final which will be live on South East Radio at 5:30pm on Sunday.

Wexford Youths come up against old rivals Shelbourne in the final and manager Stephen Quinn and captain Kylie Murphy outlined how they plan to bring the trophy back to Ferrycarrig Park.

We also got an insight into St Abbans of Adamstown’s boxing club which is helping to produce Leinster and National champions.

Secretary Lisa Egan joined us to discuss their beginnings in a horse shed, rising stars Jack Egan and Nicholas Richardson and how they snagged the ring that once held Steve Collins and Chris Eubank.

