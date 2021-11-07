SER Sports Hour Saturday 6th November with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we caught up with St Mary’s of Maudlintown manager John Godkin as he watched his side scrape past Duffry Rovers in the Amber Springs Ashdown Park Intermediate Football Championship.

John described their penalty win, the work that’s gone into getting them to the final and about the tough task ahead against Crossabeg Ballymurn.

We also brought you reaction as the Enniscorthy Rugby Club suffered their first defeat in this year’s AIL going down 20-14 to Skerries.

Coach Ben Manion outlined his disappointment as they watched their unbeaten run disappear but focused on the positives ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Founder of Sportsfile Ray McManus joined us to discuss their new collection of sports photography, Great Moments in Irish Sport.

Ray told us about the setting up of the image giant, why technology has changed the game and why every moment counts for some athletes.

And to celebrate Enniscorthy man Festy Ebosele’s first senior goal for Derby County, we got the inside track on the rising star from Moyne Rangers manager Aidan Browne.

Aidan revealed how Festy was destined for greatness early on, why this is only the start of his journey and looked ahead to Moyne’s clash with Curracloe in the FAI Junior Cup.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

John Godkin on St Mary’s of Maudlintown’s win over Duffry Rovers:

Ben Manion as Enniscorthy rebuild in the AIL following their Skerries loss:

Ray McManus of Sportsfile on the magic of sports photography:

Aidan Browne on the rise and rise of Festy Ebosele:

