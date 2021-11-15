SER Sports Hour Sunday 14th November with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the reaction as Shelmaliers made is two senior county football titles in four seasons.

We heard from captain James Cash, Man of the Match in the final Graham Staples and manager John Hegarty as they rounded off a brilliant weekend for the Over The Water club with a win in the Senior Ladies Final on Saturday.

Crossabeg Ballymurn also became a senior football club for the first time in their history as they were crowned the Intermediate Football Champions.

Captain Conor Devereux and manager Diarmuid McDonald outlined how much this title win meant to them as they will be senior hurling next year as well.

Underdogs star and Kilmore GAA clubwoman Grainne Power also joined us to talk about the role football has played in her life.

She told Aidan about her journey through injury, drug addiction and isolation and why the local GAA club became a haven for her.

James Cash after Shelmalier’s County Title win:

Graham Staples on his Man of the Match performance in the SFC final:

John Hegarty on guiding Shels to another County success:

Conor Devereux on Crossabeg Ballymurn’s Intermediate victory:

Crossabeg manager Diarmuid McDonald on proving the doubters wrong:

Grainne Power on Underdogs, her battles with addiction and why football can be a force for good:

