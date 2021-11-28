SER Sports Hour Sunday 28th November with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour Declan Ruth joined us on a packed show to discuss the Rapparees and their exit from the Leinster Senior Club Hurling championship.

They were beaten by Laois representatives Clough Ballacolla and Declan said they still have positives and issues to work on from this year.

We looked at the minor grade in GAA and why so many players are leaving since it was changed from u18 to u17.

Former Wexford hurler Rory Jacob has some very strong views on this topic and has called for the clubs to make their views known as well.

We heard from some of the heroes and heroines from last week’s FAI Women’s Cup Final where Wexford Youths picked up their 4th cup title.

Captain Kylie Murphy, goalscorer Edel Kennedy and manager Stephen Quinn outlined what this latest win means for the pink and black.

We caught up with former Wexford Senior Hurling manager John Meyler as he dug deeper into his new book “Meyler: A Family Memoir”.

The Tacumshane man discussed the recent book launch in his homeland and his relationship to former Republic of Ireland footballer and his son David.

And the boys from the Paper Tuesdays podcast joined us to look ahead to their live show coming up on Friday night.

They bring their entertaining mix of humour and conversation to Gorey Little Theatre on the 3rd December with special guests Conor McDonald, Billy Byrne and Ger Cushe.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Declan Ruth following Rapparee’s loss in the Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship to Clough Ballacolla:

Rory Jacob on why minor GAA players are leaving the game in their droves and the change to under 17:

Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy following last weekend’s FAI Womens Cup Final:

Edel Kennedy on her goal in the FAI Women’s Cup Final:

Stephen Quinn on leading Wexford Youths to more FAI Cup Success:

John Meyler on his new book “Meyler: A Family Memoir”:

Michael Dwyer and Mark Halpin from Paper Tuesday talk about their upcoming live show in Gorey:

